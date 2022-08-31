ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago mother accused of medically abusing her children is scheduled to stand trial in January.

According to court records, Kathryn Williams is scheduled for a Jan. 6, 2023, bench trial in front of Judge Debra Schafer. Williams, 52, is accused of 24 offenses, including two counts of attempted murder and eight counts of aggravated battery to a child.

Charges against Williams and her husband, 50-year-old Christopher Williams, stem from an investigation that began in 2018.

Authorities allege that between March 7, 2007 and Aug. 30, 2018, the couple subjected their children, then 13 and 11, to medical procedures they didn’t need. Treatment included surgeries, hospice care, and medication.

One of the children was unnecessarily confined to a bed and wheelchair, which caused permanent tendon damage. Based on the inaccurately reported information, the child relied on an ileostomy bag, prosecutors allege.

Defense attorney Shelton Green, who represents Kathryn Williams, said his client’s children were born with lingering problems, and that everything their mother told doctors over the years was nothing short of the truth.

“They were in home care due to their extreme medical conditions,” Green said after a court hearing earlier this year. “Independent nurses, teachers—several different types of people— would come into the home and teach them and take care of them. They also reported the seizures, extreme stomach pain, (and) the (children’s) inability to keep food down and the inability to eat.”

Green said one condition got so bad, the child was only able to chew food but could not swallow it.

“And now Kathryn and Chris are charged with attempted murder of their children,” he said. “Attempted murder means you intended to kill them. That’s what they’re charged with because mom asked doctors, ‘Please do something.'”

Kathryn Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Jan. 6, in Courtroom 317 at the Winnebago County Courthouse. Christopher Williams is due back in court Sept. 26.

