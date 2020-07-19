Trooper Jones-Story dedication added to Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, the memory of fallen Illinois State police officer Brooke Jones-Story was cemented in a local memorial.

A plaque honoring Jones-Story now adorns the wall at the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial, joining 26 other fallen officers.

Her family, including her husband–a retired state trooper–was there to unveil the plaque. Jones-Story was killed last year when she pulled over to help a semi-truck on the side of US-20 outside of Freeport. She was hit by another semi driver who officials say fell asleep at the wheel.

“As I said, it was a terrible day and something like that stays with you so it’s an honor to be here today to honor Brooke,” said Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.

“Brooke was fiery, just like everybody says. You knew where you stood with her, and she did have that wicked sense of humor that you weren’t quite sure if she was joking or not sometimes but she was always good-natured about any of her jokes she was giving, added ISP Trooper Jason Wilson.

Everyone is welcome to visit the memorial outside the Winnebago County Justice Center to pay their respects for those who lost their lives.

