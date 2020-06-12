Trump campaign sells ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesie online

(WTVO)–President Trump’s campaign is selling pro-life themed onesies for babies using branding from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The campaign website shows the limited edition item with the phrase “Baby Lives Matter”, which are written in the same font and style as the Black Lives Matter logo.

The onesies were originally offered as a promotion during March for Life in January, and continue to remain available for $18.

CNN reports that a campaign spokesperson declined to comment on the sale of the onesies, but confirmed they were offered “in conjunction with the March for Life” as support for anti-abortion groups.

The promotion continues amid the nationwide protests of police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

