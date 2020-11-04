Trump declares victory in 4 undecided states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump has claimed victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan, although the races in those states have not been decided yet.
Twitter soon flagged Trump’s tweet with a note that read: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic processes.”
