Trump declares victory in 4 undecided states

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — President Donald Trump has claimed victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan, although the races in those states have not been decided yet.

…..there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter soon flagged Trump’s tweet with a note that read: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic processes.”

