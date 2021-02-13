Trump lawyer jokes he’s ‘going to Disney World’ after acquittal

US President Donald Trump laughs during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House on December 3, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team is taking a victory lap after securing his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

Addressing reporters after the trial concluded, the team thanked the Senate for finding the former president not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Michael van der Veen, who presented the bulk of the defense, fist-bumped a colleague as he departed the Capitol. He joked: “We’re going to Disney World!”

The vote on Trump’s impeachment was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats to vote for Trump’s conviction.

Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

The Senate met in a rare weekend session to wrap up Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. An unexpected morning vote in favor of hearing witnesses threw the trial into confusion, but both sides ultimately reached a deal that allowed it to proceed with no witness testimony.

The trial ended with closing arguments, followed by a vote on whether the former president incited the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.