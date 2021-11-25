Turkey Trot at Atwood Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Thursday morning hundreds of families worked up an appetite before Thanksgiving Dinner.



The oldest “5-k” race in the area ran again.

It’s 49-years since the first Rockford Road Runners Turkey Trot first lined up.

Some athletes like Seth Swinehart have been lacing up their shoes for years, “My uncle got me up and out of bed… he said let’s go try this turkey trot.” More than a decade later Swinehart says the trail was a lot harder this year, enjoying the challenge along with running with his family.



Susan Marocco, the Assistant Race Director, says the race is great because it brings families together, “Families love this event we always get tons of families and groups out running so it’s good to see that we are back.”

There is hot chocolate and cookies at the end of the race. Race Co-Director Liz Baumgardt says there is something for all of the runners at the end of the race, “We give away dressing, potatoes, corn, green beans, pies… People really get a kick out of having a great race and winning a can beans.”

The race raises money for the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.