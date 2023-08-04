UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WPIX) – A large crowd estimated to be in the thousands gathered at Union Square Plaza Friday, prompting a police response, video from the Citizen App shows.

Witnesses said they were waiting for Youtuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. On Thursday, he tweeted that he would be heading to Union Square Plaza at 4 p.m. for a giveaway. Cenat was being questioned by police, law enforcement sources said.

“Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays,” the NYPD tweeted.

Several fights broke out as the crowd swelled, video of the scene showed.

A witness told Nexstar’s WPIX the crowd turned into a mosh pit, with people throwing chairs, garbage cans, umbrellas, basketballs, and fruit.

“It was the uttermost chaos,” the witness told WPIX. “We had to run for our lives due to a stampede … it was really scary.”

The NYPD descended on the scene to try to bring control and order. NYPD teams in riot gear entered the park around 4:40 p.m.

WPIX reached out to UTA Cenat’s talent representative for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story.