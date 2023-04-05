WASHINGTON (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Twitter added a label to National Public Radio’s account which designated the broadcaster as “U.S. state-affiliated media” as part of a new policy change.

The social media network defines state-affiliated accounts, such as RT of Russia and Xinhua of China, as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

According to The New York Times, NPR and Britain’s BBC were initially exempt from the policy because it said they were “state-financed media organizations with editorial independence,” but a later version of the policy removed references to NPR.

NPR fired back on Wednesday, saying “NPR operates independently of the U.S. government. And while federal money is important to the overall public media system, NPR gets less than 1% of its annual budget, on average, from federal sources.”

Twitter’s owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, responded to a tweet about the label, saying, “Seems accurate.“

NPR’s sub-accounts on Twitter were not given the same label.

Twitter recently announced it would remove verification checkmarks for celebrities, politicians and news organizations unless they pay $8 a month to join Twitter Blue, but the changes have yet to go into effect.