Twitter suspends ‘From The Desk of Donald J Trump’ account

(WTRF)- An account that was labeled @DJTDesk has been suspended from Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump launched his new website “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” which allows Trump a platform to share his thoughts and feelings on issues and can be shared to other social media sites.

Reached for comment by The Post, including questions on the validity of the account, Twitter stood by the decision despite the identity of the user remaining unknown and seemingly not connected to the former president.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter permanently banned Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.