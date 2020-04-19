Two additional COVID-19 deaths announced in Boone County on Sunday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County health officials announced two additional deaths in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19. Both individuals were in their 70’s. This marks four total deaths in the county.

A Boone County woman in her 60’s had passed away from complications from COVID-19 on Friday. The first reported death was a woman in her 80’s.

There are now a total of 32 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County after an individual in their 30’s also tested positive on Sunday.

On Saturday, five new cases were reported, including two residents in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s.

