Afghan evacuees facing sex act with a child, assault charges in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Afghan evacuees have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor. The indictment says the victims were not yet 16, and were at least 4 years younger than Noori.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her on September 7th.

Both men are being held at the Dane County Jail.

Noori faces up to 30 years to life if convicted; Imaad faces up to 10 years in prison.

The FBI and the Fort McCoy Police Department conducted the investigations against the two men.

The Associated Press reports that 12,000 refugees are staying at Fort McCoy after being evacuated during the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.