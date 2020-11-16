Two arrested after loaded guns and drugs found during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were arrested on weapons charges Sunday after police stopped them outside Da Catch restaurant on W. State Street.

Sunday evening around 7:10 p.m., Rockford officers with SCOPE (Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement) say they observed a suspicious vehicle near Da Catch at 2904 W. State Street.

Officers say that three people were in the vehicle. However, one of the subjects, later identified as Erick Ingram, tried to run from the area. Ingram was later stopped while in possession of two loaded handguns, ecstasy pills, and cannabis.

Ingram was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, and Possession of MDMA.

22-year-old Martavius Jones was also charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid FOID.

Police say the other man inside the vehicle was released.

