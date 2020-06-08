Live Now
Winnebago County Health Department gives coronavirus briefing

Two arrested after stolen car found in Rockford

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two males were arrested on Saturday, June 6th, after Rockford Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop around 7:15 p.m. on Deane Drive near Best Buy.

The officers soon learned that the car was reported stolen. Jeremiah Boyd, 29, and a 17-year old male juvenile male were arrested without further incident.

Jeremiah Boyd, of Rockford, is facing Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Theft,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and traffic offenses along with an outstanding warrant.

The 17-year-old is facing criminal trespassing charges and also has an outstanding warrant.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories