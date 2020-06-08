Two arrested after stolen car found in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two males were arrested on Saturday, June 6th, after Rockford Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop around 7:15 p.m. on Deane Drive near Best Buy.
The officers soon learned that the car was reported stolen. Jeremiah Boyd, 29, and a 17-year old male juvenile male were arrested without further incident.
Jeremiah Boyd, of Rockford, is facing Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Theft,
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and traffic offenses along with an outstanding warrant.
The 17-year-old is facing criminal trespassing charges and also has an outstanding warrant.
