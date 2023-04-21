DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police arrested two men suspected of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint this week.

According to police, the robbery happened in the 200 block of West Locust Street on Wednesday, April 19th.

Police secured a warrant for the arrest of Jacques Alexander, 18, and said they believed the second offender could be in his presence. They located Alexander in the 100 block of West Lincoln Highway on Thursday, April 20th.

Authorities said that as they approached, Alexander and two other teens ran but were all apprehended after “a short foot pursuit.”

Officers said they found a 9mm Glock in the backpack of Anthony Hernandez, 18, of Cortland.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old minor, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Iowa.

Alexander was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Hernandez was charged with Resisting a Peace Officer, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearm Ammunition.

Alexander and Hernandez were booked into the DeKalb County Jail. The 17-year-old was held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.