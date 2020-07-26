Two Beloit men drown while swimming in a pond

AFTON, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a small pond off of S. Indian Lake Drive in Rock Township. The caller indicated that two people were swimming and went under the water in distress.

Two Beloit men, ages 22 and 23, were pulled from the water but later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

After talking with witnesses, investigators believe it was accidental in nature.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating.

