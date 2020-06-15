Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.
The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.
The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.
Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.
