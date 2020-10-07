Two people dead after Rock County motorcycle crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) ─ Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Rock County.

Rock County first responders were called to the intersection of N HWY 104 and Dunphy Rd. in Magnolia Township just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck was stopped northbound on N HWY 104, attempting to turn west on Dunphy Road.

Investigators say a motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck.

The 67-year-old male driver from Janesville and a 57-year-old female passenger from Beloit were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither victim has been identified.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Recon team is still investigating.

