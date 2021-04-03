Two dead, multiple injured in a two vehicle crash

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two vehicle crash Saturday evening.

It happened on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road, around 6 p.m.

Deputies said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transport to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported by Life Flight Helicopter to OSF, and was later pronounced dead. Two juvenile passengers were transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The names of the deceased are being withheld, pending family notification.

Illinois State Police, Dakota Fire, Rock City Fire, Tri District Ambulance, Star Ambulance, Durand Ambulance, OSF Life Flight One and the Stephenson County Coroner’s Office all responded to the crash.