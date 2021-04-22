Two historic bridges in Rockford to be replaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two old bridges in Rockford will be getting new life.

The First and Second Street bridges in Haight Village were built in the mid-1800’s by Union Pacific Railroad. Both have been closed for years.

The city asked the Illinois Commerce Commission to make the railroad pay to replace them. This month, Union Pacific agreed and will upgrade the First Street bridge, turning it into a bridge for vehicles.

The state will fund up to 80% of the cost to rebuild the Second Street bridge for pedestrians. Both are expected to be done by 2023.