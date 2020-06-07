Two IDOT trucks hit by reckless driver on I-94

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is recovering after two Department of Transportation trucks are hit overnight.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning on I-94 near 31st Street in Chicago. State police say that two IDOT trucks were struck after a driver failed to yield while assisting the Illinois State Police with ramp closures.

One employee was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, Joseph E. Mcclendon-Brough, a 20-year old male of Gary, IN, was transported to a local area hospital for non-life threating injuries. He was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device, improper passing emergency vehicle, improper passing emergency vehicle causing injury to another, and improper passing emergency vehicle causing property damage to another.

Investigators urge drivers to keep the “Move Over Law” in mind when passing emergency vehicles or IDOT trucks that are stopped on the highway.

Motorists should slow down and change lanes when possible.

