ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway.

According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. The pair were setting up the barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S. Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River.

A 2016 Mazda CX5 struck a barrel and continued on, hitting the two men, and killing them.

They have been identified as Pearson Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois.

The driver of the Mazda, Emily Johnson, 21, of Gladstone, Illinois, was cited for Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communications Device, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

She suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to move over when they are approaching a vehicle on the shoulder that has hazard lights on.