Illinois officer killed, another wounded in early morning gunfire exchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police say one officer was killed and another is hospitalized after both were shot early Wednesday morning west of Marketplace Mall.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers were called out before 3:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the area of Neil Street and Walingford Drive.

Investigators say two officers got out of their squad cards and ran into an armed person. Gunfire was then exchanged, detectives say.

Two CPD officers were shot and taken to a hospital, the release says.

Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, later succumbed to his wounds.

Police say the suspect was hurt and died at the scene.

“Officer Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008 after beginning his career with the Decatur Police Department. A true professional and devoted public servant, Officer Oberheim is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty,” the police department said in a statement.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex and it came days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said he feared a shooting involving police could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.

There have been about 85 reports of shots fired, and many injuries, in Champaign so far this year, the newspaper reported.

Champaign police said Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from Urbana police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.