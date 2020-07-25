Two injured after multi-vehicle collision on Rt. 64

(WTVO) — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle pile-up on Route 64 near Malta Road. DeKalb County Sheriff’s responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m.
Investigators say that a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound and struck a 2017 Nissan Sentra that was moving slowly/stopped for traffic in the road. The Nissan then struck a third vehicle that was stopped on Malta Road.
Officials say all three vehicles were towed from the scene and two drivers were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
21-year-old Timothy Matheny of Rochelle was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Crash.
