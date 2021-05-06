Two injured in ‘serious’ crash north of Rochelle

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a “serious crash” Thursday morning north of Rochelle, according to police.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:48 a.m. a white Chrysler van, driven by 72-year-old Ronald Hamilton, of Rockford, failed to stop at a stop sign on IL Rte. 251 at Bethel Road and crashed into a car driven by Paula Groves, 49, also of Rockford.

Both cars came to rest in the front yard of a house. Hamilton was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Rochelle Community Hospital for serious injuries.

Groves was flown to OSF St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford for treatment of what police called “critical injuries.”

Hamilton was cited for disobeying a stop sign. The accident remains under investigation.