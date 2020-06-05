Two kayakers rescued from Rock River in Oregon

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dive teams helped rescue two kayakers who tipped over on the Rock River in Oregon Friday.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m.
One of the victims made it to dry land before first responders were able to reach them.
The other was still battling against fast currents in the river.
Boat and dive teams took to the water to pull out the remaining kayaker.
Both victims are expected to be okay.
