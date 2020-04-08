Two Winnebago Co. nursing homes confirm COVID-19 cases, health department investigating

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Health Department announced on Wednesday that they are investigating positive COVID-19 cases at two local long term care facilities, Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.

The facilities are working closely with the local health department and decided to announce the cases in best interest of the public.

See the full press release below:

The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) is actively investigating positive cases of COVID-19 in residents at two separate long term care facilities. While Public Health Officials do not typically identify facilities, the following two facilities reported cases quickly and elected to self-identify in the interest of public welfare and ongoing care for their residents and concern for their staffs: Anam Care and Alden Alma Nelson Manor.



The facilities are working closely with Winnebago County Health Department to prevent further exposure and transmission. Following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), additional actions are being taken to monitor and protect the health and safety of residents and the facilities’ healthcare staff.

The facilities are working to notify all family members. Please note that this may take some time. For family members who want to check on their loved ones, please note the following:

 Visitor restrictions are in place at these (and all long-term care) facilities.

 Check with each facility BEFORE taking advantage of other ways to visit with family (such as window visits) as these can be disruptive to the residents in their homes.

While we expect to have cases in congregate settings during this pandemic, it is concerning to know that those in our community who are most vulnerable and at highest risk for poor outcomes have been exposed.

The Public Can Help Keep Winnebago County Healthy By:

 Staying home as much as possible; only travel of essential services

 Wearing a face mask when traveling outside of your home for essential services

 Staying apart by maintaining social/physical distancing of at least 6 feet

 Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

 Helping educate others on the importance of staying home

Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Winnebago County Health Department website at www.wchd.org.

