Two men charged with storage unit burglaries in Poplar Grove

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, Joseph Hodgin, 36, of Rockford, and Jacob Quade, 29, of Rochelle, have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries to storage units in Poplar Grove.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department says the burglaries occurred during the month of April at the Boxed Up Storage Company, 4431 Route 173.

Two search warrants were conducted in the investigation: one at a residence in the 10000 block of Woodstock Road in Garden Prairie, and another on a vehicle in Rockford. Police say several stolen items were recovered.

Each man is charged with one count of Burglary.