Two men killed after crash on I-90 near Rockton Road

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3 a.m. early Saturday morning, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly accident on I-90 northbound, south of the Rockton Road tollbooth. Two individuals were pronounced dead on scene.

One of the victims was a 28-year-old man from Chicago and the other was a 27-year-old man from Rockford. Their names were not released.

The death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say that toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

