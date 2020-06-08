Two men shot after argument at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot two men inside Top Notch Cutz on Saturday. One of the men suffered critical injuries, police said.

Officers were called to the barber shop at 3424 N. Main Street around 12:40 p.m. where witnesses said a fight broke out between two men.

Police said one man was shot during the argument and suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other was shot while he attempted to leave, and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’10”, 220 lbs, who was shirtless at the time and wore “sparkly” jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

