ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of 7th Street around 1:17 a.m. According to Rockford Police, both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. The public was asked to avoid the area.

No arrests have been announced yet in this investigation.

This is a developing story.