Two nursing home workers in Belvidere confirmed with COVID-19, 3 new cases over Easter Weekend

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the Easter weekend, the Boone County Health Department announced 3 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two tests came back positive on Saturday and one more was announced on Sunday. The three new cases include one resident in their 20’s, one resident in their 30’s, and one resident in their 50’s.

Two staff members at the Symphony Northwoods nursing home in Belvidere were among those to test positive.

Prior to the positive test, the home had already suspended family visitations and it will continue until further notice.

Details on the patients’ conditions has not been released.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

