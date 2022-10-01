The US Coast Guard said it rescued two people and their dog from Sanibel Island on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of Florida’s southwest coast.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows the MH-65 Dolphin Crew from Air Station Miami surveying damage in Sanibel. Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane is hoisted to the ground and approaches a man and a woman, who are standing outside a home with their dog.

“You did good!” Kilbane tells the man, who had gotten his attention from the air with a reflector. The pair and their dog are hoisted to safety.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing that several parts of the Sanibel Causeway were damaged by the hurricane. Local officials described damage to the island as “significant” after the storm surge of eight to 15 feet caused “extensive flooding.”

Credit: US Coast Guard District 7 via Storyful