Two people critically injured after head-on collision on W. State Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

via mgnonline.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 9:00 a.m., deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle head-on collision near the 4200 block of West State Street in Rockford.

Officials say initial investigation suggests the eastbound vehicle crossed over the median into the path of the westbound vehicle.

Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries. Investigators say there were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The crash is still being investigated.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories