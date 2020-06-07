Two people critically injured after head-on collision on W. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 9:00 a.m., deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle head-on collision near the 4200 block of West State Street in Rockford.
Officials say initial investigation suggests the eastbound vehicle crossed over the median into the path of the westbound vehicle.
Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries. Investigators say there were no other passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is still being investigated.
