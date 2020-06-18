Two people hurt in Rockford after motorcycles crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a crash involving two motorcycles sends two people to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and 6th Ave., near Churchill Park, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

No word on the severity of their injuries or what may have led up to the crash.

Rockford Police are investigating and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…

