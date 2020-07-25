Two people in critical condition in Rock County after crash caused by inattentive driver, police say

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 12:13 p.m., officers with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 104 north of

Atkinson Rd, in Magnolia Township. Two people are currently in critical condition.

Officials say three vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle pulled over onto the west side of the road for a private auction. The second vehicle, a Honda CRV, slowed to allow the first vehicle to turn. A third vehicle failed to slow down and struck the Honda in the northbound lane.

Two backseat passengers in the Honda, a male and female from Elkhorn, WI, sustained life-threatening injuries. Officials say they were rushed to a local hospital via a medical flight.

Law enforcement identified the driver of the Saab as Amanda L. Morrison (39 years old, from Brodhead, WI). Morrison is believed to have been inattentive with her driving. She consented to a blood draw and the results are pending.

