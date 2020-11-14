Two people killed while crossing busy Machesney Park road

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Two people are dead after a vehicle hits a pair of pedestrians attempting to cross a busy Machesney Park road.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 11600 block of N. 2nd Street/IL 251, just north of Forest Hills Road, around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Investigators say a man and woman were struck by a vehicle traveling north on IL 251.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

They have not been identified.

Investigators did not say if the driver stayed on the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Northbound lanes of IL 251 are still blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.