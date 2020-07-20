Two people sent to hospital after crash in rural Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were sent the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Latham Road and Rockton Avenue. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

A red truck slammed into the SUV. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. Two people were hurt but no word on their condition.

It is not clear what led up to the accident. Police are still investigating.

