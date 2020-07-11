Two people suffer serious injuries after motorcycle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police responded to a serious accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Charles Street and 11th Street. Officials tweeted about the incident at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say that two people were riding on the motorcycle and are in serious condition. They are currently being treated at a local hospital.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT- Rockford PD on scene at a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a car at Charles St. and 11th St. Two people that were on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 11, 2020

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

