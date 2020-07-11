Two people suffer serious injuries after motorcycle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police responded to a serious accident involving a car and a motorcycle near Charles Street and 11th Street. Officials tweeted about the incident at 6:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say that two people were riding on the motorcycle and are in serious condition. They are currently being treated at a local hospital.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

