Two people test positive for COVID-19 in Springfield-area

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health says two people have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the patients was admitted to Memorial Medical Center and is critically ill. She is currently in intensive care.

She showed up to the emergency room on Thursday, March 12th. Test results came back positive for coronavirus on Saturday afternoon. Memorial Medical Center’s chief medical officer says she lives in Florida. Her son recently traveled to Switzerland and did not show symptoms when he returned to the U.S. She traveled to Springfield to visit family on March 7th and didn’t have symptoms until the day she came to the hospital.

The critical care team is working with local and state health officials on isolation and on protective equipment for the healthcare providers.

A second person was identified who was tested at an outpatient facility. Specific details have not been released, pending notification of the family. That person is currently at their home and the health department is investigating how and where the virus was contracted.

A press conference was held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night where representatives from Memorial Health System, Sangamon County Public Health Department, Springfield Clinic, HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Southern Illinois University Medicine answered questions.