Two protesters arrested, identified after final Rockford City Market of season

News
Posted: / Updated:

Riley and Nelson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced that two protesters were arrested during Friday’s final City Market of the year.

Officials identified 19-year-old Jordan Vincent Nelson and 34-year-old Albert Lee Riley as the two who were arrested.

Police say that Nelson was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before he was lodged in the county jail.

Riley is being charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Place and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Nelson is facing charges of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer (2 counts), Battery, Resisting Arrest (2 counts), and Obstructing Identification.

Both men are due in court on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories