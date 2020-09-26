Two protesters arrested, identified after final Rockford City Market of season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced that two protesters were arrested during Friday’s final City Market of the year.

Officials identified 19-year-old Jordan Vincent Nelson and 34-year-old Albert Lee Riley as the two who were arrested.

Police say that Nelson was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before he was lodged in the county jail.

Riley is being charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Place and Resisting a Peace Officer.

Nelson is facing charges of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer (2 counts), Battery, Resisting Arrest (2 counts), and Obstructing Identification.

Two arrests were made earlier this evening near City Market. One of the two charged, an adult male, was treated for minor injuries and once released, will be lodged in the County Jail. Further details to follow. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 26, 2020

Both men are due in court on Monday.

