Two protesters arrested, identified after final Rockford City Market of season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced that two protesters were arrested during Friday’s final City Market of the year.
Officials identified 19-year-old Jordan Vincent Nelson and 34-year-old Albert Lee Riley as the two who were arrested.
Police say that Nelson was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before he was lodged in the county jail.
Riley is being charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Place and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Nelson is facing charges of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer (2 counts), Battery, Resisting Arrest (2 counts), and Obstructing Identification.
Both men are due in court on Monday.
