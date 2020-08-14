Two Rockford men arrested following narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After several complaints regarding drug dealing in various locations around the county, Winnebago County Sheriff’s detectives with the Narcotics Unit developed two suspects.
During an investigation, deputies saw Detrayvian D. Jones and Derick O. Gulley engage in what appeared to be a drug transaction from inside a black SUV near Jackson and Longwood streets in Rockford.
Around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Rural Street. After searching the vehicle, officers located fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, guns, and multiple rounds of ammunition.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s authorized the following charges:
Detrayvian D. Jones, 23
- Armed Habitual Criminal
- Armed Violence
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 Counts)
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis
- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
Derrick O. Gulley, 24
- Armed Violence
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
