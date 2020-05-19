Two teens arrested for early morning armed robbery spree in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police confirmed the arrest of two teenagers accused in several armed robberies overnight. On May 18th at approximately 4:23 a.m., officers responded to the Walgreens at 2323 Charles Street in Rockford.
Two men entered the store and one took out a gun, demanding money from the worker. He also struck the clerk with the gun, while the other suspect was used as a lookout. They were seen running south from the store before getting into a vehicle.
The spree continued at the Marathon Oil station on South Alpine Road shortly after 5 a.m. One suspect entered the gas station and tried to buy a cigarette but soon pulled a gun, demanding money from a secured area. The clerk refused and the suspect left without receiving anything.
Soon after, officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station on Sandy Hollow Road around 5:22 a.m. for an armed robbery in progress. The suspects had already sped away when the officers arrived. After a tip that they were seen traveling eastbound, the vehicle was found behind Hampton Ridge Apartments. Officers set up a perimeter with assistance from an Illinois State Police K9 unit.
The suspects soon were taken into custody without further incident, police say. Aaron Wilson, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old male were arrested on 4 counts of armed robbery. Wilson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail and the juvenile was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.
