Two women stabbed in Rockford on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One woman is in critical condition after a stabbing on Saturday in which another woman was also injured.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue at 4:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, where they discovered the aftermath of the stabbing.

The victims told police that three women had become involved in fight. One woman was stabbed in the shoulder. Another was stabbed in the abdomen. Police say the second victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’8″, 175 lbs, with short black hair. Police say she fled on foot from the crime.