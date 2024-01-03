CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women, 19 and 29, were shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Cicero, police said.

Shots were fired around 7:42 p.m. on 48th Court near 19th Street, police said.

Jessica Hughes, 29, and Myeshia Newby, 19, were found at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where they died.

Cicero town spokesperson Ray Hanania said the shooting appeared to be a domestic violence incident.

Multiple families lived in the house and at least 10 children were inside when the shots were fired, CBS News reported.

Police said they were investigating a “potential connection” with the discovery of a man who died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a nearby park, in the 5600 block of 16th Street.