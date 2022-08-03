CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East.

The company’s plant in Caseyville, Illinois will expand by 170,000 square feet. Tyson officials say the expansion could lead to anywhere from 200-500 new jobs. It’s also expected to bring new production lines and increase the level of automation at the plant.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the expansion of our Caseyville prepared foods plant, creating new job opportunities for those in the community and keeping workplace ease and efficiency in mind for our current team members,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “With automated warehousing and robotics at the heart of the project, we’re looking forward to its full completion.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the company Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming expansion.

“I am thrilled to celebrate the expansion of Tyson Foods’ Caseyville facility thanks to our EDGE credit program,” said Pritzker. “Tyson’s decision to expand in Illinois speaks to our strengths in manufacturing, our world-class infrastructure, and our abundant and highly talented workforce.”

Tyson’s Caseyville plant is a larger producer of Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® products. The company has a significant economic impact on Illinois. outputting nearly $1 billion in Illinois alone. Tyson has more than 4,000 current full-time staff members in Illinois and nearly 300 staff members in Caseyville.