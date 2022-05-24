(WTVO) — More babies were born in the U.S. last year, according to new government data.

There were still about 86,000 fewer births than before the pandemic. Experts believe that last year’s uptick reflects births from pregnancies that had been put off in the pandemic’s early days.

The new data also showed that pregnancies among teens and women under 25 dropped, but rose for women over 30 an in their early 40s.

White women had the highest birth rates, but fell 3% for Black women and 4% for Native Americans. Pre-mature births rose 4%, the highest since 2007.