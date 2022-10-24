(WTVO) — A new report showed the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns had on education in the United States.

Fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading and had the largest ever decline in math. The average math score was five points lower for fourth graders since 2019, and eight points lower for eighth graders.

The findings are based on the National Assessment of Educational Progress in Reading and Math Exams, which is often called the “Nation’s Report Card.” It was the first national assessment of student achievement in three years.