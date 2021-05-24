Uber offering free rides to vaccination sites, starting today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting today, Uber is offering free rides to vaccine sites, now through July 4th.

How it works:

Open the Uber app and tap ‘Vaccine Tap ‘Get your free ride’ between 6am and 8pm, through July 4 Enter the zip code of your appointment to find the location you are going to or coming from Select your provider location and your ride option, free up to $25 each way. Your drivers will be paid in full, but if you want to give some extra thanks to your drivers, please remember to leave a tip!

The partnership with the ride-sharing companies marks the latest in a series of government-encouraged efforts to increase access to shots.

“We’re working hard to ensure transportation is less of a barrier when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Twitter. “And I’m excited to share that starting May 24th, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to vaccination sites.”