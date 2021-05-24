Uber offering free rides to vaccination sites, starting today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting today, Uber is offering free rides to vaccine sites, now through July 4th.

How it works:

  1. Open the Uber app and tap ‘Vaccine 
  2. Tap ‘Get your free ride’ between 6am and 8pm, through July 4
  3.  Enter the zip code of your appointment to find the location you are going to or coming from 
  4.  Select your provider location and your ride option, free up to $25 each way. Your drivers will be paid in full, but if you want to give some extra thanks to your drivers, please remember to leave a tip!

The partnership with the ride-sharing companies marks the latest in a series of government-encouraged efforts to increase access to shots.

“We’re working hard to ensure transportation is less of a barrier when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Twitter. “And I’m excited to share that starting May 24th, Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to vaccination sites.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories