UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Our sister station has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles.

An LAPD Valley District spokesperson says the crash happened at 2:10 pm PST. Investigators say Clarke ran a red light at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Nordhoff and hit a car turning left. Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt properly. According to investigators, it was across his lap, but not shoulders.

After the crash, police say Clarke’s car continued down the road and hit a pole and a wall. Clarke was the only person in the car at the time.

Source tell us Clarke and BJ Boston were leaving a workout in LA. Clarke died on the way to hospital.

Boston was reportedly in a car behind him. We don’t know details on what happened.

Clarke, a 6-foot-7 guard, was limited to just eight games this season due to a leg injury– seven in non-conference play and one in the SEC Tournament– making six starts and averaging 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He declared for the NBA Draft in March.