TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brewery in Ukraine has gone from making beer to producing Molotov cocktails to help its city defend itself against Russian aggression.

Ukraine has been urging citizens who are ready to defend the country to take up arms and fight against Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the government would hand out weapons to those willing to take up arms, and Ukranian TV posted instructions for how to make Molotov cocktails, incendiary weapons made by pouring a flammable liquid into a glass bottle.

“We urge citizens to inform us of troop movements, to make Molotov cocktails, and neutralise the enemy,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Facebook, according to reports.

The Pravda brewery in Lviv answered the call to arms by changing up its production line, AFP reported.

LVIV, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 18: General view of the Pravda Brewery on Rynok Square on February 18, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Pravda Brewery is one of Ukraine’s leading breweries, known for its beers with politically engaged messages in reaction to what the country has been going through since 2014. Once the center of Ukraine’s 2014 Revolution, Lviv is back in the spotlight as a safe haven for diplomats evacuated from Kyiv amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Russian forces are conducting large-scale military exercises in Belarus, across Ukraine’s northern border, amid a tense diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine’s Western allies. (Photo by Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)

A volunteer demonstrates the preparation of Molotov cocktails at the Pravda – (Truth) brewery in Lviv on February 27, 2002. – Ukraine said that it had agreed to talks with Russia after four days of conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put nuclear “deterrence forces” on alert. The conflict has already killed dozens of civilians, forced hundreds of thousands to flee and turned Moscow into a global pariah. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee of “Pravda” beer restaurant shows a bottle of beer brewed on site which is called “Putin Huilo” (literally: Dickhead Putin), featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin holding top politician Dmitry Medvedev on his lap on the label, in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 23, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Business owner Yuriy Zastavny said the brewery began producing Molotov cocktails at the suggestion of an employee who took part in Kyiv’s pro-Western uprising in 2014.

“We do this because someone has to. We have the skills, we went through a street revolution in 2014. We had to make and use Molotov cocktails then,” Zastavny said.

He vowed to do “everything we can to help win this war.”

One of the brewery’s favorite beers is called “Putin khuylo,” a direct insult to Putin, according to AFP.